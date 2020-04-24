Coronavirus numbers by county: April 24, 2020

In positive coronavirus cases in oneida county.

I want to make note..these numbers now include results from the rite aid testing site.

<change > total cases are up to 336...with 12 new cases announced today....and of those 12...two are positive tests from the rite aid test site in new hartford.

<change > 33 people remain hospitalzied....24 at mvhs, 5 at rome memorial and4 outside the county.

127 people have recovered.

Also oneida county director of health phyllis ellis reported two possible exposure risks... the first on april 19th between 11-1130 am at the price chopper on genesee street in utica.... the second on april 20th between 9-930 am at the walmart on commercial drive in new hartford.

They were both low risk exposures, if you were at either place, you are asked to monitor symptoms until may 3rd and 4th respectively.

In herkimer county no new cases today...we stay at 73 total cases.

<change > just one person remains hospitalized..

40 people have recovered... herkimer county legislature chairman jim bono is working on plans to reopening...when the time comes.

Vincent bono, herkimer county legislature chairman we're going to be picking a few of those business leaders and asking them what they want to see done and do this a safe way.

You know we certainly don't want to jump into this 100%.

We know we have to do this in a ramped up, slow, methodical procedure, and that's what we're going to do, and make sure and maintain a safety level that's paramount for the community.

Also, herkimer county received 20- thousand masks from the state to distribute..they originally came from the federal government....we'll have a list of distribution sites on our website wktv.com.

In otsego county...no new cases today for the second day in a row...the total stays at 57... <change > 3 people are currently hospitalized...4 have recovered thats four more than yesterday.

And in madison county,,,just one new case increase the total to 126.

<change > five people have died and 106 have recovered.... today were heard from the madison county director of public health who sees positive signs as we move ever closer to a reopening strategy.

We are continuing to see a downward trend in the number of active cases.

We've had under 20 active cases for the past few days so that's promising.

There is still work to do though however, we're still asking people to do their part to stop the spread.

Madison county hospitals will start elective surgeries again next week.

And the madison county highway department will get back to work next week.

So kristen three of the four counties showing little to no new cases...a bright note as we head to the weekend...back to you.

Starting monday -- lab corp will do antibody