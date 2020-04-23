New York Tests 3,000 People Finds 14% Have Coronavirus Antibodies

A screening of 3,000 people in New York found that nearly 14% tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the data on Thursday saying that the results are preliminary.

Cuomo went on to say that while preliminary, the data adds to the understanding of the virus.

The numbers suggest that 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with the disease.

New York is currently reporting 268,512 cases of COVID-19, and 20,792 deaths from the virus.