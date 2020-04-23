Keeping your pets safe

Global  

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
As two cats in New York State are infected with the coronavirus, we'll tell you what you can do to protect your pets.

0
Story we first told you about yesterday.

Two pet cats in new york tested positive for coronavirus.

This raises the question... are other animals at risk?

And how do you protect your pets from infection?

News channel 2's violet scibior has those answers for us.

Standup .

None "not only are people at risk for contracting corornavirus, but also your pets.

Here's what you need to know about keeping them safe."

Vo we traveled to the new hartford animal hospital to get an expert opinion.

Dr. abby regner works with animals everday and told us how to prevent your pets from getting sick.

Sot "when you go outside for walks, avoid things like parks and playgrounds and things like that.

Keep your six feet in between all dogs and all people, all cats if they're out for a walk as well."

Vo but what animals are the most at risk for getting the coronavirus?

Sot ""to date, right now we only are worried about domestic cats.

We're not worried about our dogs at this time.

Obviously everyday we're learning more but right now we're only having evidence that cats may potentially be able to carry the virus from their human owner."

Vo there is a coronavirus test and vaccine for pets, but there are strict guidlines... sot "cats are prone to many respiratory diseases which are much more common and so we would really need to eliminate all other potentials before using resources to test for the virus."

Vo we now know that it is possible for cats to contract the coronavirus, but can they transmit it to humans?

Sot "the good thing that we know right now is that there is absolutely no proof whatsoever that pets can transmit it back to people."

Vo even so, the new hartford animal hospital has still been taking extra precautions against coronavirus, to keep pets and their owners safe by providing curbside assistance and questions over the phone.

Tag out "if you would like to schedule a checkup for your pet, you can always contact your local vet.

I'm violet scibior reporting for wktv newschannel 2."

> now time for a first look at your forecast at six.

Here's chief meteorologist




