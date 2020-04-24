Confirmed Cases Of Pet Cats With Covid-19: What Can Pet Owners Do To Keep Pets And People Safe?

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:08s - Published
BREAKING NEWS: It looks like your feline friends might be susceptible to COVID-19... Yesterday, the CDC and the Department of Agriculture confirmed two cats in New York had tested positive for coronavirus.

They are the first pets known in the U.S. to get sick from this disease.

