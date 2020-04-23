Can cats carry coronavirus?

3 exclusive... at ten.

The question keeps coming back up... can our furry friends catch coronavirus?

Well two cats in new york have tested positive..

The first pets to be infected in the united states.

So should pet owners be concerned?

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live with the answer.

Nick?

Live katie and george?

I have one of my cats, ginger, here with me and hearing kitties can come down with covid is alarming for pet owners like me.

Earlier this afternoon i spoke with doctor john moellers, a veterinarian with the charles city animal clinic.

He tells me we shouldn't be too worried about spreading coronavirus to our pets, or vice versa.

Even as the pandemic continues... doctor moellers believes cases transmitted from humans to pets will still be a rare event.

He explains why he thinks the two cats in new york might have come down with covi?19.xxx these individuals, the owners were shedding a large amount of the virus or if the cats were immunocompro mised that may be a contributing factors to why they became infected.

He also recommends those who test positive for coronavirus should keep a distance from their pets, even though the risk of transmission is rare.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.

Both the cats in new york were tested for covi?19 after showing respiratory symptoms. they are expected to make a full recovery.///