Saving cattle farms by shopping locally

Clients who are elderly andthey have some lung problemsand stuff like that so weknow she does have to comein with no one elsaround."THE CITY TELLS 2 WORKS FORYOU MAYOR BYNUM WILL ADDRESSTHEGOVERNORS REOPNING PLAN ANDWHAT THE CITY PLANS TO DO-FRIDAY.

IN THE MEANTIME-NYGUEN SAYS SHES READY TOGET BACK TO WORK... WHEN THETIME IS RIGHT.

19;39;48 -19;40;04 Lisa Nguyen/LuxeNail Bar Owner: "I wantcustomers to feel safecoming into my salon." INTULSA, ASHLE WHEELER 2WYF.ALSO IN THE REBOUNDTONIGHT..

OKLAHOMARANCHERS..

LOOKING FOR HELP.AN O-S-U STUDY FOUND... THECATTLE INDUSTRY ACROSS THECOUNTRY... HAS LOST NEARLY14-BILLION DOLLARS - HURTINGLOCAL FARMERS TRYING TO STAYAFLOAT.

HERE IN GREENCOUNTRY, RANCHERS ARETURNING TO THEIR NEIGHBORS.TONIGHT IN "THE REBOUND"..

2WORKS FOR YOU'S CHRISDIMARIA... SHOWS UHOW ACOMMUNITY BUYING LOCALLY...IS HELPING ONE FAMILY STAYIN BUSINESS.JAYSON AND BECKY JACKSON /7J CATTLE COMPANY: "WITHEVERYTHING GOING ON, IT'SBEEN CHALLENGING TO KEEP ITGOING."THE HERD AT 7J CATTLECOMPANY IS 500 STRONG..

ANDGROWING ALL THE TIME.

JAYSONAND BECKY JACKSON STARTEDTHE COMPANY 10 YERS AGO..AND BEGAN SELLI BEEF INNOVEMBER.

BUT AS THE CATTLEINDUSTRY STARTED SINKING..SO DID THE FARM'S PROFITS.JAYSON AND BECKY JACKSON /7J CATTLE COMPANY: "IT'SBEEN CHALLENGING TO SAYTHE LEAST.

THE HARDEST PARTIS SOME PLANTS SHUTTING DOWNAND SCALING BACK."PROCESSING AND PACKINGPLANTS SCALING BACK MEANSFARMS ARE SELLING LESS BEEF.JAYSON SAYS THE INDUSTRY CANONLY HANDLE A FEW MORE WEEKSOF REDUCED SALES..

BEFORETHEY'RE IN SERIOUSTROUBLE.JAYSON AND BECKY JACKSON /7J CATTLE COMPANY: "WE'REIN THIS LIFESTYLE OR OURCHILDREN.

AND OUR LEGACY.AND IT'S HARD TO STAY GOINGWHENEVER YOU CAN'T MAKE ALIVING AT IT." BUT THEIRFARM IS SURVIVING..

THANKSTO THE HELP THEY'VE GOTTENFROM THEIR LOCAL COMMUNITY.JAYSON AND BECKY JACKSON /7J CATTLE COMPANY: "WE'VEGOT A WAITING LIST, A PRE-ORDER LIST, THAT WE'LL SELLOUT EVERY WEEK WHEN WE GETOUR NEW SUPPLY." JAYSON ANDBECKY WILL LOAD UP THEIRORDERS AND DRIVE THEM TONEIGHBORS IN BIXBY ANDHASKEL..

MAKING SURE THEIRCUSTOMERS ARE TAKEN CARE OFAS THEY STAY AT HOME.JAYSON AND BECKY JACKSON /7J CATTLE COMPANY: "WE JUSTWANT THEM TO KNOW WE'REERE FOR THEM.

WE'RE JUSTTRYING TO BRING IT TO THEIRDOORSTEP, AND DO THENO-CONTACT DELIVERY." THEYSAY IT'S THEIR WAY OF SAYINGTHANK-YOU, AND GIVING THEIRCUSTOMERS THE SAME SUPPORTTHEY'VE RECEIVED DURING THEMOST TRYING TIME IN THEIRFARM'S HITORY.JAYSON AND BECKY JACKSON /7J CATTLE COMPANY: "WE'REALL IN THIS TOGETHER.

AND IFWE'RE NOT IN THIS TOGETHERTHEN THE COUNTRY'S GOING TOFALL APART.

AND WHEN YOUTALK ABOUT THE LEGACY NDTHE TRADITION OF FARMERS ANDRANCHERS THAT'S WHAT WE ARE,MORALS AND VALUES, AND WEWANT TO BRING THAT TO TOWN."IN HASKELL, CHRIS DIMARIA, 2WORKS FOR YOU.A QUICK LOOK AT THE NUMBERSNOW... CO