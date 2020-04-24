Small businesses hope Brown reopens Douglas County soon

News in an update tonight, small businesses in roseburg are hoping to re-open& now that the douglas county commissioners are urging governor kate brown to lift her executive order as soon as saturday.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why some small business employees are supporting the commissioners& request.

Evita:?as you walk through downtown roseburg, shop after shop is closed due to gov.

Brown executive order.

But that might change because of the county commissioners, and small business owners i spoke to say... it time?

Verge jones, small business employee:?we only have 23 corona cases and none have been dead.

No one died.

So i think, we can open up?

Verge jones works at a small quilt shop in roseburg.

Her store is open because they're supplying fabric for masks.

But as for other small businesses& she worried many of them will go out of business,*if the executive order isn lifted soon.?with them being closed and not being able to get the business stimulus cause they ran out money, wee gonna lose businesses?

I spoke to commissioner chris boice yesterday& if governor brown gives them the go ahead, he said douglas county would be ready if they see another spike in cases.

Chris boice: wee done a lot of early prep, contingency plans, wee worked hard to flatten the curve?

The douglas county comissioners have support from coos, curry, jackson and josephine counties.

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9