Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Small businesses hope Brown reopens Douglas County soon

Small businesses hope Brown reopens Douglas County soon

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Small businesses hope Brown reopens Douglas County soon

Small businesses hope Brown reopens Douglas County soon

Small business employees told KEZI 9 News that the only way for businesses to survive is to reopen the county as soon as possible.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Small businesses hope Brown reopens Douglas County soon

News in an update tonight, small businesses in roseburg are hoping to re-open&amp; now that the douglas county commissioners are urging governor kate brown to lift her executive order as soon as saturday.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why some small business employees are supporting the commissioners&amp; request.

Evita:?as you walk through downtown roseburg, shop after shop is closed due to gov.

Brown executive order.

But that might change because of the county commissioners, and small business owners i spoke to say... it time?

Verge jones, small business employee:?we only have 23 corona cases and none have been dead.

No one died.

So i think, we can open up?

Verge jones works at a small quilt shop in roseburg.

Her store is open because they're supplying fabric for masks.

But as for other small businesses&amp; she worried many of them will go out of business,*if the executive order isn lifted soon.?with them being closed and not being able to get the business stimulus cause they ran out money, wee gonna lose businesses?

I spoke to commissioner chris boice yesterday&amp; if governor brown gives them the go ahead, he said douglas county would be ready if they see another spike in cases.

Chris boice: wee done a lot of early prep, contingency plans, wee worked hard to flatten the curve?

The douglas county comissioners have support from coos, curry, jackson and josephine counties.

Evita:?on a special edition of kezi 9 news at 8:30... find out why some roseburg residents are concerned the commissioner request is a step in the wrong direction.

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CannabisTop

Top Cannabis Strains RT @fisherw823: the small brown businesses most brown weed dealer jail men\kill by the white man from his jails\now cutting him from PPPCHE… 12 hours ago

fisherw823

WILLIE L FISHER the small brown businesses most brown weed dealer jail men\kill by the white man from his jails\now cutting him fro… https://t.co/4Iccg4CHYq 12 hours ago

Brown_Vittori

Susan Cochran Brown RT @TheBillBatt: @RuthsChris Y’all took money earmarked for actual small businesses like mine that actually needed it. We needed it to stay… 5 days ago

InsideCheer

Inside Cheerleading RT @InsideGym: . @dalvin_brown Thank you for your reporting on @wellsfargo & their shameful operations. They have let down tens of thousand… 6 days ago

InsideGym

Inside Gymnastics . @dalvin_brown Thank you for your reporting on @wellsfargo & their shameful operations. They have let down tens of… https://t.co/Vmaa1YDprt 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.