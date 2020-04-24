Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day a little different in 2020

Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day a little different in 2020

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day a little different in 2020

Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day a little different in 2020

Fifty years after its inception, Earth Day in 2020 will look a little different as most people will be celebrated online in Cincinnati thanks to COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EA_High_School

East Ascension High RT @APSB_official: Happy Earth Day! Since switching to the digital flyer system, @PeachjarInc, a little over two years ago Ascension Publi… 10 hours ago

chrisbettinson2

Chris Bettinson RT @naylorsfarm: This #EarthDay we are giving people insight on how you can make little changes to make a big difference♻️ Read our blog he… 17 hours ago

RoyalRegatta

Dartmouth Regatta RT @SailorsforSea: Today marks the 50th anniversary #EarthDay! While #EarthDay2020 may look a little different than in years past, there's… 19 hours ago

LynetteN14

LynetteN RT @phessharks: Today marks 50 years of Earth Day! As our Earth is breathing a little better during this quiet time, think about what you c… 21 hours ago

SeaHorse_1

Katie Braden RT @AdlerPlanet: Happy #EarthDay! Today is the 50th anniversary of celebrating our little blue planet.🌎 This sweet video from @NASA shows 5… 22 hours ago

sanellyquintero

SANELLY QUINTERO RT @NOAAeducation: #EarthDay2020 looks a little different this year, but that won’t stop us from celebrating 50 years of positive impacts m… 1 day ago

saclibFriends

Library Friends RT @FairytaleTown: Mr. Lee drew this amazing drawing in honor of the 50 years we’ve been celebrating Earth Day! 🌎 If you and your little on… 1 day ago

FairytaleTown

Fairytale Town Mr. Lee drew this amazing drawing in honor of the 50 years we’ve been celebrating Earth Day! 🌎 If you and your litt… https://t.co/fAVfXy1P1Y 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.