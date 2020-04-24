Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battle Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 25:44s - Published 1 day ago Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battle Larry talks with Dr. Mehmet Oz about his controversial advocacy for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the fight against COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this domenic scoleri Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battle https://t.co/dYMjoynkya via @YouTube @bryantylercohen 4 hours ago inger sætren Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battle https://t.co/bTY3o2dY6u via @YouTube 2 days ago Jeani Nardi RT @JeaniNardi: Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battle https://t.co/zD8nNkogdu via @YouTube 3 days ago Jeani Nardi Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battle https://t.co/zD8nNkogdu via @YouTube 3 days ago #AcquittedForever #StillYourPresident Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battle https://t.co/dyC5P870a4 via @YouTube 4 days ago