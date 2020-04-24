Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19 Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published now Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19 President Trump suggested in a press briefing that healthcare professionals may use disinfectant and heat to treat Covid-19. The president seized upon research that looked at how coronavirus reacts in different temperatures, climates and on different surfaces but his task force coordinator Deborah Brix refused to support his ideas. 0

