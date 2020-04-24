Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19

Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19

Trump Suggests Using Disinfectant and Heat to Treat Covid-19

President Trump suggested in a press briefing that healthcare professionals may use disinfectant and heat to treat Covid-19.

The president seized upon research that looked at how coronavirus reacts in different temperatures, climates and on different surfaces but his task force coordinator Deborah Brix refused to support his ideas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiveNowHere

Fair Minded @BorisJohnson_MP Dr Birx looks on the verge of screaming or crying + like she is using breathing techniques to try… https://t.co/iG7InpxpmW 33 minutes ago

Furdaneta1

Felipe Urdaneta BRILLIANT! cannot wait to hear the twists, retractions and denials. I would think they may be using the "he was jok… https://t.co/2DmNiCWiB0 44 minutes ago

MustBeAMarxist

Solidarity#OhJeremyCorbyn RT @paulsng: The mad orange one is our saviour – just need to inject some disinfectant and get on a sunbed. Job done. https://t.co/UHF6gcyO… 49 minutes ago

stephenpomes

Stephen Pomes @Mr_realAU @piersmorgan @realDonaldTrump Actually, @realDonaldTrump suggested using injections of disinfectant as a… https://t.co/TwLfYYU42L 51 minutes ago

sashashakila

SASHA SHAKILA 🇺🇬 RT @DandeBorja93: When Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant on people and using UV light to kill off the virus #disinfectant 52 minutes ago

Frank85434588

Frank @JoeNBC Trump suggests using disinfectant to kill Corona virus.. This picture was taken in India showing authoritie… https://t.co/G9pFwg1oxu 55 minutes ago

tanj666

Anthony BBC News - Coronavirus: Outcry after Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as treatment https://t.co/dI3JlMJO7m - o… https://t.co/S2lIh5f4gU 58 minutes ago

Gumbumper

Gumbumper President Trump Suggests Using UV Light Or Injecting Disinfectant As Possible Treatment For Coronavirus Patients… https://t.co/QDUltG14Ny 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.