Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Four Women Behind the Hubble Space Telescope's Achievements

Four Women Behind the Hubble Space Telescope's Achievements

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Four Women Behind the Hubble Space Telescope's Achievements

Four Women Behind the Hubble Space Telescope's Achievements

Meet Dr. Nancy Grace Roman, Astronaut Kathryn Sullivan, Senator Barbara Mikulski, and Dr. Wendy Freedman - NASA says without their help, the Hubble Space Telescope would not have its 30 years of success.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oldguard12

Oldguard12 RT @alexbiebricher: The awesome @HubbleTelescope and some of the people behind it. #womeninscience #science #technology #spacetech #space… 1 minute ago

womeninmaths

Women in Mathematics Four Successful Women Behind the Hubble Space Telescope's Achievements https://t.co/op0FR89cgH #Hubble 21 minutes ago

alexbiebricher

Kindness through knowledge The awesome @HubbleTelescope and some of the people behind it. #womeninscience #science #technology #spacetech… https://t.co/TGBlQ7hmy7 24 minutes ago

DrKevan

Dr Kevan Williams Four Successful Women Behind the Hubble Space Telescope's Achievements https://t.co/5WObaHtKbP 45 minutes ago

MiguelHilargiak

Miguel Manibardo RT @NASAHubble: To commemorate Hubble's 30th year in orbit, highlighted here are four extraordinarily talented and dedicated women behind t… 3 hours ago

tigranhaas

Tigran Haas RT @SenecaWomen: Need some #womenspowernews? Read about the four women who made @NASA’s Hubble space telescope a success. #powernews #Women… 3 hours ago

Elfdemon_

Elfdemon RT @WomenNASA: “Hubble’s images have entered the popular conversation...in a way that I can’t remember any other instrument doing.” Kathy S… 9 hours ago

ebrahimnazhad

javid ebrahimnazhad RT @JimBridenstine: During this historic week for @NASAHubble, I want to shout out to @SenatorBarb Mikulski, who championed Hubble through… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.