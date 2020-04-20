Celebrities join together to urge support for Macmillan

Celebrities such as Martin Clunes, Faye Brookes and Johnny Vegas have joined together to raise awareness and support for cancer charity Macmillan.

The charity is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand for their support services: calls to the Macmillan Support Line about Covid-19 soared by 1,600% during March, hundreds of our cancer nurses are being redeployed to help in the fight against coronavirus, and Macmillan faces up to a staggering 50% drop in income.