Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrities join together to urge support for Macmillan

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Celebrities join together to urge support for Macmillan

Celebrities join together to urge support for Macmillan

Celebrities such as Martin Clunes, Faye Brookes and Johnny Vegas have joined together to raise awareness and support for cancer charity Macmillan.

The charity is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand for their support services: calls to the Macmillan Support Line about Covid-19 soared by 1,600% during March, hundreds of our cancer nurses are being redeployed to help in the fight against coronavirus, and Macmillan faces up to a staggering 50% drop in income.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Breast cancer survivor runs equivalent of Brighton Marathon in her own front yard [Video]

Breast cancer survivor runs equivalent of Brighton Marathon in her own front yard

Sara Cutting was due to compete in the Brighton Marathon at the weekend, running for Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS Charities Together. But when the event like so many sporting events became..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published