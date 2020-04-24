Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: Milkha Singh on his daughter working as doctor in USA

Covid-19: Milkha Singh on his daughter working as doctor in USA

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Covid-19: Milkha Singh on his daughter working as doctor in USA

Covid-19: Milkha Singh on his daughter working as doctor in USA

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh spoke on his daughter who's a doctor in US.

Singh said that he and his entire family are proud of his daughter, Mona.

The Olympian said that his daughter keeps giving guidance on Covid prevention.

Milkha Singh also spoke against attacks on essential service providers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsraniSharmila

Sharmila Asrani RT @ANI: My daughter Mona Milkha Singh is a doctor in New York. We are very proud of her. She speaks to us daily&asks us to take care ourse… 12 hours ago

NRPEnter

NRPEnter Milkha Singh proud of daughter combating COVID-19 as doctor in New York hospital https://t.co/bblGODxJN4 https://t.co/YPhK0v6HK0 1 day ago

PunjabiSikhSngt

Punjabi Sikh Sangat ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh’s daughter battles Covid-19 in New York Read More at https://t.co/4xUxTFytES 1 day ago

M4_VED

#TheNews & #Views RT @NewsroomPostCom: #MilkhaSingh proud of daughter combating #COVID19 as doctor in New York hospital https://t.co/RQlradWqkq 1 day ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post #MilkhaSingh proud of daughter combating #COVID19 as doctor in New York hospital https://t.co/RQlradWqkq 1 day ago

chandar58

'Jai Shri Ram' CHANDAR r v RT @timesofindia: #CoronavirusPandemic #CautionYesPanicNo Milkha Singh proud of daughter combating COVID-19 as doctor in New York hospita… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.