Why Prince William Will Not Watch 'Tiger King'

Like many of us, Prince William is at home, shut in due to the coronavirus lockdown.

That means he has the opportunity to binge-watch TV.

But according to CNN, don't expect him to watch "Tiger King." The Netflix docuseries about a tiger enthusiast has been a big hit for the streaming service, but it doesn't sound like it will be getting any views in Prince William's royal household.

The future king of England was interviewed about how he's spending his time inside on Stephen Fry's "Big Night In." He simply said, "I tend to avoid shows about royalty." When asked about homeschooling he laughed, adding "It's been a nightmare, really."