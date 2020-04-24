Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Why Prince William Will Not Watch 'Tiger King'

Why Prince William Will Not Watch 'Tiger King'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Why Prince William Will Not Watch 'Tiger King'

Why Prince William Will Not Watch 'Tiger King'

Like many of us, Prince William is at home, shut in due to the coronavirus lockdown.

That means he has the opportunity to binge-watch TV.

But according to CNN, don't expect him to watch "Tiger King." The Netflix docuseries about a tiger enthusiast has been a big hit for the streaming service, but it doesn't sound like it will be getting any views in Prince William's royal household.

The future king of England was interviewed about how he's spending his time inside on Stephen Fry's "Big Night In." He simply said, "I tend to avoid shows about royalty." When asked about homeschooling he laughed, adding "It's been a nightmare, really."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bryan4265901

Bryan 🇬🇧🌹🇺🇸 🌷🦋♿️ Prince Harry STRUGGLING as WORRIED Meghan Markle FEARS Couple Will REGRE... https://t.co/8eEL705Xkq via @YouTube🇬🇧g… https://t.co/XVsZVPxSB7 23 hours ago

PinkyDonaldson

P. Lee Says the man who is allegedly sleeping with one of Prince William's press aides and is feeding dirt about Meghan d… https://t.co/ixHgvurkln 3 days ago

IReallyHateJade

The Dicktator Harry is really breaking the cycle. If you have the time, watch a documentary on YouTube about Prince William of Gl… https://t.co/Sv72fds85a 4 days ago

virginsnowbunny

Ice Maiden @GuardianAus I don't watch any sport at all and I am just fine. I have pride in my identity and hope I live to be 1… https://t.co/spHqXUXJYG 5 days ago

lMpa6QsoCMa8uov

편영서 @Retarded_Barron @realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends Dear, Barron William Trump prince. It's is hard for me to understa… https://t.co/NsZlTMFzLO 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.