Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert

Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert

Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert

Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert The rapper debuted his new song, “Astronomical,” to an audience of more than 12 million people on Thursday.

'Fortnite,' via Twitter Scott took to social media following the virtual performance to thank his fans.

Travis Scott, via Twitter Players who missed the initial presentation will be able to tune in for encores through Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NSKBRAND

NSK RT @FortniteINTEL: Yesterday was a rough one for the "Fortnite is dead" crowd. #Fortnite https://t.co/kHloK41h8S 1 minute ago

ZEEKMAINE

KAKAROTBL RT @HotNewHipHop: . @trvisXX's virtual "Astronomical" concert raked in a whopping 12.3 million viewers, breaking Fortnite's all-time record… 15 minutes ago

KJMUSIQ

BigDadEnergy RT @ESPN_Esports: The @trvisXX "Astronomical" debut drew 12.3 million players to @FortniteGame on Thursday, breaking the game's record for… 21 minutes ago

bas023s

Brock S Travis Scott concert sets Fortnite participation record https://t.co/XYQIi6R4WG via @ESPN App https://t.co/zf7Qp8rMHI 22 minutes ago

DishNation

Dish Nation Sicko Mode! 👽Travis Scott’s first Fortnite concert brought in ‘Astronomical’ viewership—setting a record of 12.3 mi… https://t.co/qsYjtvCnK5 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.