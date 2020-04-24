Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Travis Scott played a virtual concert in Fortnite

Travis Scott played a virtual concert in Fortnite

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Travis Scott played a virtual concert in Fortnite

Travis Scott played a virtual concert in Fortnite

12.3 million people tuned into see Travis Scott’s “Astronomical” performance on "Fortnite"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThinglefromIndy

The Balance Fortnite has been doing events since the beginning. You never played if you didn’t know each season & sometimes ran… https://t.co/AXfcg44Lk6 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.