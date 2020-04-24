7 First Alert Forecast 0424 Noon

<AD LIB WX TOSSMETEOROLOGISTAUTUMNLEWANDOWSKITRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.EXPECTTEMPERATURES TOREMAIN BELOWAVERAGE THROUGHTHE DAY UNDERPLENTY OF CLOUDCOVER.

RAIN MOVESOUT DURING FRIDAYMORNING WITHSLOWLY CLEARINGSKIES BEHIND THEM,OFFERING A PLEASANTEND TO THE WEEK.SATURDAY IS THEBRIGHT SPOT IN THEUPCOMING WEEKENDAS TEMPERATURESRISE WELL INTO THE50S WITH SOMESUNSHINE FADINGBEHIND CLOUDSDURING THEAFTERNOON.

RAINSHOWERS WILLARRIVE DURING THEEVENING ONSATURDAY ANDCONTINUE THROUGHTHE DAY ON SUNDAY.TEMPERATURES WILLFALL BACK THROUGHTHE 40S WITH A VERYWET & COOLAFTERNOON ON TAP.FRIDAYMORNING: 39AFTERNOON: 50AM SHOWERS FORTHE S.TIER WITHCLEARING SKIES INTHE AFTERNOON.SATURDAYMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 57BEST DAY OUT OF THEWEEKEND, STARTINGDRY WITH SHOWERSARRIVING LATE IN THEDAY ASTEMPERATURES RISEWELL INTO THE 50SSUNDAYMORNING: 40AFTERNOON: 43RAIN SHOWERS,COOLER AND EVENSOME WET FLAKESPOSSIBLE DURING TH