Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti To Healthcare Workers In Detroit

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Executive Produced by: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Tweets about this

Ktr3111

... RT @XXL: Eminem donates food to healthcare workers in Detroit 🍝 https://t.co/ft9d7hUXZc 6 minutes ago

SFalconi

Stephanie Falconi This seems like a @notsam relevant story. https://t.co/e5AuEAIs5l 23 minutes ago

808_Audio

808 Audio Eminem Donates 400 Servings Of ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ To Healthcare Workers In Detroit - https://t.co/ekcexRUhjB #Eminem… https://t.co/WTMrB5hqwH 2 hours ago

OfficialSavion

Savion RT @breakfastclubam: Eminem has turned to his mega-hit, "Lose Yourself," to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/KSV39JUFJb 2 hours ago

venomx00

stanƏ⁷ RT @iHeartRadio: Eminem has turned to his mega-hit, "Lose Yourself," to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. 🍝 https://t.co/7KGayneQZm 2 hours ago

PapoteMarquez

Edmando RT @7News: Eminem donates tubs of his famous ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to healthcare workers in Detroit https://t.co/iI191oPbfm 3 hours ago

umichigan1

Michael Luckovich RT @abc27News: Rapper Eminem recently made a move to support healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in his hometown. https://t.co/Zx3l… 4 hours ago

abc27News

abc27 News Rapper Eminem recently made a move to support healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in his hometown. https://t.co/Zx3l50sm4p 5 hours ago

