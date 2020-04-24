Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: PNFP, PAAC

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: PNFP, PAAC

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: PNFP, PAAC

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: PNFP, PAAC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friday 4/24 Insider Buying Report: PNFP, PAAC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pinnacle Financial Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director G.

Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of PNFP, for a cost of $34.86 each, for a total investment of $174,300.

Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Thompson purchased PNFP on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $399,770 at an average of $49.97 per share.

And on Monday, Director Shih-chung Chou bought $120,000 worth of Proficient Alpha Acquisition, buying 600,000 shares at a cost of $0.20 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Chou in the past year.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

So far Chou is in the green, up about 5010.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.22.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.