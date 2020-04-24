Global  

In Other News: Relief for Arnab Goswami; Zoom users surge; trouble for Kangana

In Other News: Relief for Arnab Goswami; Zoom users surge; trouble for Kangana

In Other News: Relief for Arnab Goswami; Zoom users surge; trouble for Kangana

The Supreme Court granted 3-week protection to Arnab Goswami from any coercive action in the FIR lodged against him for allegedly making defamatory statements against Sonia Gandhi.

PM Modi interacted with village heads from across the country on National Panchayati Raj Day and launched the e-gram Swaraj portal.

Meanwhile, video conferencing app Zoom now has 300 million users, a 50% rise in the last 3 weeks alone.

Also, there's legal trouble for Kangana Ranaut.

Watch this video for all the latest news that you cannot afford to miss.

