A Text Notification Is Crashing iPhones And Other Apple Devices

A mysterious new bug is crashing Apple devices.

The text notification is able to crash an iPhone and other Apple devices with a single string of characters.

According to Business Insider, the nefarious message consists of characters in the Sindhi language.

Experts say that in addition to characters in the Sindhi language, the message may contain the Italian flag emoji.

If you receive the message, you can get your phone working again by performing a hard reset.

Apple reportedly has a fix for the bug in the beta version of its next iPhone software update.