Experts Are Calling Trump's Coronavirus Disinfectant Treatment Suggestion Irresponsible And Dangerous

President Trump said on Thursday that scientists should look into using disinfectants as a coronavirus treatment.

Experts immediately criticized this statement and warned of the dangers of taking any form of disinfectant internally.

Doctors warn that you should not take a disinfectant internally by inhalation, ingestion or injection.

Experts across the country slammed President Trump, calling the suggestions irresponsible and dangerous.

Reckitt Benckiser, the manufacturer of Lysol issued a statement on Friday warning people about the President's suggestions.

"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)." Reckitt Benckiser Manufacturer of Lysol brand