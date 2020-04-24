More Testing Means More Cases

Global  

With Minnesota's growing capability of testing thousands more for Covid-19 comes the possibility there will be a spike in positive tests.

Toll to 107.

With minnesota's growing capability of testing thousands more for covi?19 comes the possibility there will be a spike in positive tests.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking with those living in the state about how they see the current situation.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Live amy?

I'm here at silver lake park in rochester?

A popular spot for people to get some fresh air during the stay at home order.

(tell the viewers what it's looking like toda?lots of people?

What are they doing?

Biking?

Walking?

Explain what you see) the people i talked with out here see hope with what governor tim walz explained about testing.

He says expanded testing will help control the pandemic and reopen the state's society... but he also warns minnesotans should not be alarmed... more tests also means the state will likely see a jump in positive cases.

This means the state is getting a more accurate idea of the spread and how to control hotspots.

And that's reassuring to some.xx i cant wait.

It'll be wonderful.

I think the only way we should open up is to be safe and careful.

I just appreciate the fact that i get to live so close to the mayo clinic and i'm happy they're so forward in their thinking and proactive about getting us out there again the minnesota department of health?

Mayo clinic?

And the university of minnesota are working together to create a central lab and virtual command center to accomodate the expanded testing?

Daily monitoring?

And responding to outbreaks.

Live in rocheste?

Annalise johnson thank you annalise.

We also reached out to hormel to hear a businesses' perspective on expanded testing... hormel tells us it is working with local health officials to accelerate proactive?

Voluntary test of its employees.

It is also aware that increased tests will also mean increased positive results.



