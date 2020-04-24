Global  

Coronavirus Update: FDA Issues Warning About Hydroxychloroquine

In the race to find a treatment for COVID-19, there's a new warning from the Food and Drug Administration about a medication that many were looking at as a possible cure; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

