NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:00s - Published
The 50s look to return this weekend, though it will be breezy.

We'll have more clouds on Saturday, with more sun on Sunday.

Once again it will be breezy with cooler temps (40s) by the lake.

Temperatures will warm up a bit next week when our normal high should be 60, though it does come with rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

