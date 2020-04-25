Global  

Week five into the stay-at-home order, businesses ready to reopen

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Than a month into the stay-at-home order---and many businesses are looking forward to reopening.

Action news now reporter karen alvarez stopped by a local business in redding.

Karen, what are the owners telling you?

The owner of taqueria los gordos--- tells me business is down a lot but he's managed to keep his doors open.

Luis de la torre says business at taqueria los gordos is down almost forty percent.

He says he hasn't laid off any employees or cut back business hours.

But he has made some changes for the safety of his employees and customers--- changes like installing sneeze guards - getting rid of the self- serve salsa bar and changing employees' schedules.

I'm taking things as it is.

You have to go down with the flow&amp;it's life.

So i don't feel too much of the impact, impact because the sales are down.

Right now--- taqueria los gordos is sticking to take- out only.

And employees must wear a mask and wash their hands after handling food.

Taqueria los gordos has been in business for over ten years.

Live in redding, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

For a list of restaurants open in our area---check out our website action news now dot come and click under "features."

A local non profit in oroville continues providing essential services..

Like showers, laundry and food to those in need.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez visited one of the group's mobile hygiene units located on montgomery street and feather river boulevard and shows us how they are ramping up their services during this pandemic.

Kristian ll intro: the organization "haven of hope" on wheels continues providing services like their mobile hygiene units to those who need it especially during this coronavirus pandemic.

For more than a year haven of hope has been helping people in oroville and surrounding areas.

Director pastor kevin thompson says the number of people they help has doubled during the coronavirus pandemic.

We were




