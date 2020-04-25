Boston Police Officer Released From Hospital After Battling Coronavirus Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:53s - Published now Boston Police Officer Released From Hospital After Battling Coronavirus A Boston Police officer was released from the hospital Friday after a life-threatening battle with coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Judith U RT @LiamWBZ: This is awesome: Boston Police Officer Omar Borges is released from the hospital — and hugs his kids and wife — after nearly d… 3 minutes ago Omi RT @boston25: Boston Police officer released from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 https://t.co/WF73DMOgXG 16 minutes ago Tristan Bills RT @wbz: .@BostonPolice Officer Omar Borges Released From Hospital After Battling Coronavirus https://t.co/ZBIoRer3Y0 https://t.co/s54Q1kIC… 27 minutes ago Socially Distant John 😷🇺🇸🏝 RT @RochieWBZ: This was so great to watch. An emotional day for Boston Police Officer Omar Borges, his family, friends, co-workers, doctors… 39 minutes ago Boston 25 News Boston Police officer released from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 https://t.co/WF73DMOgXG 44 minutes ago automotive Boston Police Officer Released From Hospital After Battling Coronavirus https://t.co/Vjppd28c4t 59 minutes ago Dan Roche This was so great to watch. An emotional day for Boston Police Officer Omar Borges, his family, friends, co-workers… https://t.co/Mpg7XSr74Z 2 hours ago