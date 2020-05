Boston Police Officer Released From Hospital After Coronavirus Battle Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:52s - Published 2 weeks ago Boston Police Officer Released From Hospital After Coronavirus Battle Boston Police Commissioner William Gross was among the people who greeted Officer Omar Borges as he was released from Beth Israel Hospital.

Boston Police Officer Omar Borges was enveloped in hugs when he finally reunited with his family...

