LSU Tigers set new SEC record with five first round draft picks

An eventful first day of the draft for LSU Tigers who led the way with five first round picks, a new Southeastern Conference record.

- - an eventful first day of the- draft, for the l-s-u tigers...- who led - the way with five first round - picks... a new southeastern - conference record.- and that would make sense,- coming off a national title...- with joe burrow going number on- overall, to the bengals... k- - lavon chaisson to the jaguars,- at 20... justin jefferson to th- vikings, at 22... patrick queen- to the ravens, at 28... and - clyde - edwards-helaire to the chiefs,- at 32.- four of the last 13 picks...- were tigers.- - even more where that came from,- in the second round... with - safety grant delpit going to th- cleveland browns... with- the 44th overall selection.

- delpit was a three-year starter- and two-time all- - american, at l-s-u... and cappe- it off by winning this year's - jim - thorpe award.

- the 44th pick originally came - from the indianapolis - colts, in a trade... allowing - - - - the colts to jump up to the 41s- position... to take wisconsin - running back jonathan




