Ravens select Patrick Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

THE COMMISH WAS INHIS BASEMENT AND SO IS WMAR 2NEWS SHAWN STEPNER WHO ISREPORTING FROM HIS HOME INHOWARD COUNTY AS THE RAVENSPICK AN LS━ER FOR THE FIRSTTIME EVER.

FROM BATON ROUGE TOBALTIMORE TONIGHT THIS ISQUEEN TOWN..THE RAVENS GOT THE GUY THEYWANTED IN THE FIRST ROUND OFTHE 2020 ━━L DRAFT..LINEBACKER PATRICK QUEEN..

ONEOF THE LEADERS ON THE NATIONALCHAMPION ━━U TIGERS..

HE WONDEFENSIVE ━━P HONORS IN THATNATIONAL TITLE GAME..

IN QUEENTHE RAVENS FILL A HUGE HOLE ATTHE INSIDE LINEBACKERPOSITION..

REALLY THEREPLACEMENT FOR ━J MOSLEY WHOLEFT AFTER THE 2018 SEASON..RAVENS GENERAL MANAGER ERICDECOSTA AND THE RAVENS HAVEBEEN LINKED TO QUEEN FOR AWHILE..

AND THE ━M SPOKEGLOWINGLY ABOUT HIM JUST ACOUPLE WEEKS AGO..

AS FOR THETOP OF THE DRAFT, HEISMANTROPHY WINNING ━━UQUARTERBACK JOE BURROW GOESFIRST OVERALL TO CINCINNATI..OHIO STATE DEFENSIVE ENDPRINCE GEORGEYOUNG GOES NUMBER TWO TOWASHINGTON..

ALABAMA ━B TUATAGOVAILOA ENDS UP WITH THEMIAMI DOLPHINS..

HESELECTED NUMBER FIVE..

THEDRAFT CONTINUES TOMORROW NIGHTWITH ROUNDS TWO AND THREE..THE RAVENS HAVE FOUR PICKS ONFRIDAY..

TWO IN THE SECONDROUND..

TWO IN THE THIRD..

ANDYOU CAN WATCH IT ALL GO DOWNTOMORROW NIGHT RIGHT HERE ONWMAR STARTING AT ━━M..

INHOWARD COUNTY, SHAWN STEPNER,WMA━2 NEWS..

