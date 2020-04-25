Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Ravens Rookie

Trevor Sikkema RT @TheDraftNetwork: With the No. 98 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Malik Harrison. TDN Scouting Report:… 10 minutes ago

The Draft Network With the No. 98 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Malik Harrison. TDN Scouting Repor… https://t.co/M16gHR7EKl 12 minutes ago

Pro Football Network With the 98th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Ravens select @OhioStateFB LB @leek_39. Harrison was ranked 75th ov… https://t.co/szjnf2Mt9R 13 minutes ago

Brett Malik Harrison laid the lumber at linebacker during his Ohio State career. Now Harrison will find out later this we… https://t.co/vwjys6TqR5 4 days ago

Land-Grant Holy Land Malik Harrison started at linebacker for Ohio State the last two years, making plays all over the field for the Buc… https://t.co/HZUHK7RGDZ 4 days ago

Toledo Sports Versatility carried Malik Harrison at Ohio State. https://t.co/FJv2KpbzIe 4 days ago

Erick Trickel RT @MileHighHuddle: Finding #Broncos: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State #Buckeyes | How he Fits, Where he Goes (via @ErickTrickel) https://t.… 1 week ago