Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Ravens Rookie

Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Ravens Rookie

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Ravens Rookie
Malik Harrison NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report, Grade for Ravens Rookie
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TampaBayTre

Trevor Sikkema RT @TheDraftNetwork: With the No. 98 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Malik Harrison. TDN Scouting Report:… 10 minutes ago

TheDraftNetwork

The Draft Network With the No. 98 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Malik Harrison. TDN Scouting Repor… https://t.co/M16gHR7EKl 12 minutes ago

PFN365

Pro Football Network With the 98th pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Ravens select @OhioStateFB LB @leek_39. Harrison was ranked 75th ov… https://t.co/szjnf2Mt9R 13 minutes ago

BLeez17

Brett Malik Harrison laid the lumber at linebacker during his Ohio State career. Now Harrison will find out later this we… https://t.co/vwjys6TqR5 4 days ago

Landgrant33

Land-Grant Holy Land Malik Harrison started at linebacker for Ohio State the last two years, making plays all over the field for the Buc… https://t.co/HZUHK7RGDZ 4 days ago

toledosports

Toledo Sports Versatility carried Malik Harrison at Ohio State. https://t.co/FJv2KpbzIe 4 days ago

ErickTrickel

Erick Trickel RT @MileHighHuddle: Finding #Broncos: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State #Buckeyes | How he Fits, Where he Goes (via @ErickTrickel) https://t.… 1 week ago

MileHighHuddle

Mile High Huddle Finding #Broncos: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State #Buckeyes | How he Fits, Where he Goes (via @ErickTrickel)… https://t.co/SvtBKvtXoG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.