Stand Against Racism (4-24-20)

Today is more than just any other friday...it's stand against racism day in here in st.

Josephmayor bill mcmurray proclaiming april 24th a day to stand for a more racially just americakq2's kilee thomas spoke with advocates on why racial justice is very much an important issue today while we can't stand next to each other at the moment, we can stand for one another the 14th annual stand against racism aims to bring racial justice to the forefrontnow, it has a spot on st.

Joseph's official calendar "now therefore, i bill mcmurray by virtue of the authority vested in me as mayor of st.

Joseph, do hereby proclaim friday, april 24th the stand against racism day in st.

Joseph, missouri"advocates say the mayor's support sends a bigger message "i think it give us hope that st.

Joe is ready for change and will in turn accept change.

We just need to spread the word."

"and i, along with naacp, urge all citizens to join in efforts to move our stronger, more just and unified america."

Ywca says social justice and the covid-19 pandemic go hand in hand.

"it's absolutely crucial that we make sure that in our community has the same resources available to them, especially african americans have been especially vulnerable to the coronavirus in louisiana, blacks represent 70 percent of the dead but only 33 percent of the population.

Ywca says everyone deserves the right to feel safe "we need to make sure that all people have equal access to healthcare, food and shelter and the basic necessities that we all need to get through this."ywca invites you to stand with them in the fight to eliminate racism and sign the pledge reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas kq2 while the community can't physically be together to support the cause...the ywca encourages the public to go to their facebook page, sign the pledge and post pictures with the hashtag #standagainstra cism2020