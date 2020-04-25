Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lions pick Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah in first round of NFL Draft: WXYZ's coverage of the night

Lions pick Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah in first round of NFL Draft: WXYZ's coverage of the night

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 05:25s - Published
Lions pick Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah in first round of NFL Draft: WXYZ's coverage of the night

Lions pick Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah in first round of NFL Draft: WXYZ's coverage of the night

Lions pick Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah in first round of NFL Draft.

Watch WXYZ's coverage of the night, featuring Brad Galli and Justin Rose.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_JPark_21

John Park RT @BarstoolOSU: The #Lions select Ohio State’s Jonah Jackson with the 75th pick! Jonah will join Jeff Okudah in Detroit 😈🌰 #NFLDraft2020 h… 1 hour ago

dom22garcia

Dominic Fuck Ohio state but I’m Confused asf as to why the lions didn’t pick JK Dobbins over the Georgia running back like what !? 1 hour ago

DAluotto

Dom JellyFam 🍇🍇 RT @11W: Jonah Jackson will join Jeff Okudah in Detroit as the Lions select the former Ohio State offensive lineman with the No. 75 overall… 2 hours ago

Dan_Hope

Dan Hope Buckeyes drafted: Chase Young https://t.co/xqogeALCsB Jeff Okudah https://t.co/sANLg8beWb Damon Arnette… https://t.co/EYoS5PwoOJ 3 hours ago

stephenjlux

Stephen Lux Lions Draft Jackson | Former Ohio State and Rutgers offensive lineman Jonah Jackson goes to the Detroit Lions with… https://t.co/9T6TP0opNh 6 hours ago

brianslionsblog

Brian Lions Pride Immunity RT @PFF_Lions: With the No. 75 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the #Lions have selected G Jonah Jackson from Ohio State Jackson is the No. 2 I… 6 hours ago

DFWXposedSports

Exposed Sports RT @SportsDayHS: Repping #txhsfb! 😤 @SGPNation's Jeffrey Okudah has been selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 3 overall pick in the… 7 hours ago

Lion4lifedet

J- #FreeJefe 🌶 RT @mikerothstein: The Lions take Jonah Jackson, OG from Ohio State. Really smart pick again. 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.