Lions introduce first round pick Jeff Okudah Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:09s - Published now Lions introduce first round pick Jeff Okudah The Lions introduced Jeff Okudah to Detroit after picking him in the first round of the NFL Draft. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Park RT @LionsPR: The @Lions will conduct a virtual press conference at approximately 1 p.m. ET to introduce first-round pick CB @jeffokudah.… 5 hours ago Detroit Lions PR The @Lions will conduct a virtual press conference at approximately 1 p.m. ET to introduce first-round pick CB… https://t.co/5ID8xYoAXr 6 hours ago