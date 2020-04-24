Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lions introduce first round pick Jeff Okudah

Lions introduce first round pick Jeff Okudah

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Lions introduce first round pick Jeff Okudah

Lions introduce first round pick Jeff Okudah

The Lions introduced Jeff Okudah to Detroit after picking him in the first round of the NFL Draft.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_JPark_21

John Park RT @LionsPR: The @Lions will conduct a virtual press conference at approximately 1 p.m. ET to introduce first-round pick CB @jeffokudah.… 5 hours ago

LionsPR

Detroit Lions PR The @Lions will conduct a virtual press conference at approximately 1 p.m. ET to introduce first-round pick CB… https://t.co/5ID8xYoAXr 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.