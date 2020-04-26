Beavers hear three familiar names called in round 6

Oregon state didn't get to celebrate one of their own getting drafted in the first five rounds.

But come round six, the beavers saw three names come off the draft board.

The first was quarterback jake luton, drafted by the jacksonville jaguars.

Luton's pushed through multiple injuries in his time at o-s-u.

Some of which could have been career-ending.

But instead he has the 5th most touchdowns and 7th most passing yards in school history.

And now -- he's an n-f-l quarterback.

(take jake key) jake luton says, "this means the world to me.

It's where i've always wanted to be as a little kid.

This is the day i've dreamed of.

This is just another step of journey.

I'm excited for what's next and diving into the playbook and helping out the team however i can do so i'm really enjoying it right now.

I don't know if it's fully sunk in yet.

But i'm really excited."

Luton looks to compete for a back-up job behind the jaguars' gardner minshew.

Both luton and minshew share common ground in the fact they were both selected in the sixth round.

We already know oregon linebacker troy dye is going to minnesota.

He will be joined by oregon state offensive lineman blake brandel who was taken by the vikings 14 picks after luton.

Brandel started in 48 consecutive games for the beavers: the third longest streak in school history.

Brandel played against troy dye in so many civil war games, but now, they're teammate.

The buffalo bills took hodgins in the 6th round of the nfl draft.

Hodgins was a biletnikoff award semifinalist for the nation's best receiver.

He was also an all-pac-12 first team selection.

Hodgins is excited to get to work with one of his idols.

So the beavers are sending three to the big leagues.

And stand out beavers receiver isaiah hodgins will do just that in buffalo as the bills