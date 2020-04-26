Medical director of England: Social distancing compliance proving to be beneficial in reducing coronavirus spread

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said the benefit of social distancing was beginning to be felt in the stabilisation of the number of new cases.

He added: “You can see we now have a very definite trend of a reduced number of people in hospitals – that is most marked in London.

“But there is the beginnings of that in the Midlands and other areas of the UK.” “But there is the beginnings of that in the Midlands and other areas of the UK.”