Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stephen Powis > Medical director of England: Social distancing compliance proving to be beneficial in reducing coronavirus spread

Medical director of England: Social distancing compliance proving to be beneficial in reducing coronavirus spread

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Medical director of England: Social distancing compliance proving to be beneficial in reducing coronavirus spread

Medical director of England: Social distancing compliance proving to be beneficial in reducing coronavirus spread

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said the benefit of social distancing was beginning to be felt in the stabilisation of the number of new cases.

He added: “You can see we now have a very definite trend of a reduced number of people in hospitals – that is most marked in London.

“But there is the beginnings of that in the Midlands and other areas of the UK.” “But there is the beginnings of that in the Midlands and other areas of the UK.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

redfag3

#borisout RT @BriefcaseMike: Oops! Stephen Powis, the Medical Director for NHS England, accidentally said: "We were looking at other health systems a… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special train carrying Army personnel to Jammu reaches Prayagraj for sanitization [Video]

Special train carrying Army personnel to Jammu reaches Prayagraj for sanitization

Train carrying Army jawans from Jabalpur Railway Station to Jammu reached Prayagraj Junction for sanitization on May 03. Social distancing was observed at the railway premises to contain the spread of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Devotees celebrate 'Janaki Janamotsav' following social distancing in Ayodhya [Video]

Devotees celebrate 'Janaki Janamotsav' following social distancing in Ayodhya

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, priests and other devotees celebrated 'Janaki Janamotsav'- birth of Sita in UP's Ayodhaya. Social distancing was observed during the celebrations. Temples and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published