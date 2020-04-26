Global  

Air Force Thunderbirds, Blue Angels to fly over east coast cities Tuesday

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
The Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angels will fly over New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia starting at 9 a.m.

Las Vegas time on Tuesday as part of Operation America Strong.

