Air Force Thunderbirds, Blue Angels to fly over east coast cities Tuesday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published now Air Force Thunderbirds, Blue Angels to fly over east coast cities Tuesday The Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angels will fly over New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia starting at 9 a.m. Las Vegas time on Tuesday as part of Operation America Strong. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this mariannette RT @ArmyTimes: Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds slated to conduct flyovers as a thank-you to COVID-19 responders https://t.co/XVs3V… 43 seconds ago Kimmy❤️ RT @thedailyjournal: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies to salute health care and emergen… 3 minutes ago thedailyjournal.com The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies to salute health care and emer… https://t.co/C8kcXeIGOh 3 minutes ago ArmyTimes Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds slated to conduct flyovers as a thank-you to COVID-19 responders… https://t.co/TC14SWRsur 6 minutes ago The Parker’s ⭐⭐⭐ RT @NavyTimes: Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds slated to conduct flyovers as a thank-you to COVID-19 responders https://t.co/TWwJ3… 9 minutes ago Tara RT @LaurenDawnFox29: PHILLY UPDATE: The U.S. Air Force & Navy will perform a joint flyover of NYC, Newark, Trenton, & Philadelphia on Tuesd… 11 minutes ago FlorDLoto Blue Angels, Thunderbirds plan flyovers to salute essential workers | Newsday #SmartNews https://t.co/ixbf4CuJH4 16 minutes ago Scott Layou® 🌴🏒🦈 #OskarStrong RT @cpsj: U. S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels to fly Tuesday over battleship NJ, Philly to salute healthcare, other essential… 16 minutes ago