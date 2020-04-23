|
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly Over Tri-State Area To Honor Health Care Workers
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:35s
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly Over Tri-State Area To Honor Health Care Workers
The Navy and Air Force teamed up to pay tribute to essential workers in the tri-state area Tuesday; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
