Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Salute Frontline Workers With Philadelphia Flyover

TONIGHT PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNEDAN EXECUTIVE ORDER FORCING MEATPROCESSING PLANTS TO STAY OPEN.A SALUTE IN THE SKIES TODAYFOR THE WORKERS KEEPING ALL OFUS GOING T NAVY'S BLUE ANGELSAND THE AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDSTEAMED UP FOR OPERATION AMERICASTRONG TO SAY THANK YOU ACROSSTHE TRI-STATE.ALEXANDRIA HOFF EXPLAINS WHATTHIS MEANT TO SO MANY.Reporter: THEY ARRIVED FROMTHE EAST CHASED BY THE ROAR OFTHEIR OWN ENGINES.THE U.S. NAVY BLUE ANGELS ANDU.S. AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDSTREATED ON LOOKERS IN TRENTONAROUND 1:50 P.M.

BEFORE TURNINGTHEIR WINGS SOUTH.THE FORCES FLUE IN TANDEM DOWNTHE DELAWARE WHERE EYES INCAMDEN SOON DARTED ABOVE.IT'S A VERY NICE BREAK FOR USAND GAVE ME CHILLS JUST EVEN THEWHOLE EXPERIENCE.Reporter: SOME OF THE FRONTLINE EXPERIENCE OF THIS GRANDMILITARY SALUTE GATHERED ON TOPOF THE COOPER UNIVERSITYHOSPITAL PARKING GARAGE.BRIGHTEN OUR SPIRITS A LITTLEBIT.Reporter: SHORTLY AFTER2:00 P.M.

THE CHEVALIER JETFORMATION AND ADDITIONALPHOTOGRAPHY AIRCRAFT MADE IT TOPHILADELPHIA.IN A CITY FROZEN BY THEPANDEMIC, THE FLYOVER BECAME AWARMER REASON TO PAUSE.WHILE RESIDENTS WERE URGED TOWATCH FROM THEIR HOMESQUARANTINED AND SOCIALLY DISTANTIT WAS CLEAR MANY DID NOT HEEDTHE WARNINGS.AS FOR THE PRICE TAG, THEDEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE SAYS NOADDITIONAL COST TO TAXPAYERSSINCE SUCH DISPLACE ARE ALREADYIN OPERATIONAL BUDGETS.I'VE BEEN OUT OF WORK SINCETHE 15TH OF MARCH DUE TO THEPANDEMIC AND WHEN SOMETHING LIKETHIS HAPPENS, BOY, THE SPIRITSOF RAISED.Reporter: IT TOOK NO MORETHAN 30 MINUTES FOR THE FLYOVERTO GO FROM TRENTON TOWILMINGTON.COMING THIS WAY.Reporter: ALONG THE WAYIMPRESSING SOMETHING DIFFERENTIN EACH PERSON WHO LOOKED UP.Reporter: ALEXANDRIA HOFF,CBS3 EYE-WITNESS NEWS.IF YOU MISSED ANY OF TODAY'SFLYOVER OR YOU JUST WANT TO SEEIT AGAIN, YOU CAN WATCH VIDEO