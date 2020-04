Onward and upward Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over NYC as part of Operation America Strong to thank frontline workers.

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over NYC NEW YORK CITY TODAY! IT'S APARTOF THE GROUPS SALUTE TO WORKERSON THE FRONTLINE OF THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.THE AIRFORCE AND NAVY FLYINGSQUADRONS - ALSO FLEW INNEWARK, TRENTON ANDPHILADELPHIA.RESIDENTS WERE ENCOURAGED TOWATCH FROM THEIR YARDS ANDPORCHES AND TO AVOID PUBLICGATHERINGS.THE COORDINATED FLYOVERS INMULITPLE CITIES IS BEING CALLED'AMERICA STRONG'.IT SEEMS EVERYTHING HAS CHANGEDBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.INCLUDING HOW WE GRIEVE