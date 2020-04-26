1,000 Grads Need To Travel Back To West Point To Hear Trump Congratulate Them

President Donald Trump intends to deliver the commencement address in-person for this year's West Point graduation ceremony.

According to Business Insider, the announcement stunned school officials and raised concerns about safety.

That's because it requires recalling 1,000 cadets to the campus — located roughly an hour from New York City.

West Point officials were previously unaware Trump planned to move forward with the commencement address.

It's now slated for June 13, which will mark the president's first graduation speech at the US military academy in New York state.