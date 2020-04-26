Star filled foursome of Tiger, Phil, Brady, and Manning to play in charity golf match

Star filled foursome of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning to play in charity golf match next month

SHOWS: CHIBA, JAPAN (FILE - OCTOBER 21, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

TIGER WOODS ON COURSE DURING SKINS CHALLENGE EVENT MATCH AGAINST RORY MCILROY 2.

WOODS PUTTING WITH MCILROY WATCHING SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - JANUARY 22, 2014) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

TIGER WOODS HITTING SHOT DURING PRACTICE ROUND FOR FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN AT TORREY PINES 4.

WOODS SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE 5.

PHIL MICKELSON TEEING OFF DURING PRACTICE ROUND FOR FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN 6.

MICKELSON PUTTING DURING PRACTICE ROUND ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - JANUARY 28, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 7.

TOM BRADY SPEAKING TO REPORTERS AT SUPER BOWL 53 OPENING NIGHT BEFORE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLAYED LOS ANGELES RAMS NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 28, 2014) (REUTERS) 8.

PEYTON MANNING SPEAKING TO REPORTERS AT SUPER BOWL 48 OPENING NIGHT BEFORE DENVER BRONCOS PLAYED SEATTLE SEAHAWKS INTERNET (RECENT - APRIL 22, 2020) (STILL IMAGE-MUTE) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 9.

STILL IMAGE FROM PHIL MICKELSON'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around (Mickelson defeated Woods in 2018 head to head match), Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning).

I'm bringing (a GOAT) @TomBrady - ready to hit (bombs)" INTERNET (RECENT - APRIL 23, 2020) (STILL IMAGE-MUTE) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 10.

STILL IMAGE FROM TOM BRADY'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don't see this time being much different..." STORY: Tiger Woods promised that next month's made-for-TV match with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be an entertaining contest as the quartet try and raise funds for charities involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

With professional golf suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Woods spoke to Golf Digest Sunday (April 26), saying that fans tuning in to The Match: Champions for Charity can expect to see the four stars having fun out on the course.

Although the exact location and date have yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place near Woods' base in south Florida.

Woods, winner of 15 major titles, has been cooling his heels at home since the PGA Tour suspended its season after the first round of the Players Championship on March 12.

The tour is scheduled to resume on June 11 but rather than speculating about his playing plans, Woods opted to reveal some surprising sports that he enjoys watching.

He joked that while the Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball), Lakers (basketball) and Raiders (NFL) are the only teams that exist in his mind, he has also developed a taste for cricket, rugby, and even darts.

(Production: David Grip)