Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published
NFL Draft hits record for viewership with the 2020 NFL virtual draft.
THE OPENING NIGHT OF THISYEAR'S VIRTUAL DRAFT DREW ANAVERAGE OF 15- POINT-6 MILLIONVIEWERS ACROSS MULTIPLENETWORKS...INCLUDING ABC, ESPN,AND NFL NETWORK.THAT'S A NEW RECORD FOR THEEVENT.THE PREVIOUS HIGH WAS IN20-14.THE HIGH NUMBER MAKES SENSESINCE PEOPLE ARE STUCK AT HOMEDUE TO THE PANDEMIC AND MANYPEOPLE ARE MISSING SPORTS.THE N-B-A IS REPORTED




