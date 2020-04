HAS CADILLAC FOUND ITS WAY BACK IN THE LUXURY SEGMENT?

AT LEAST FOR NOW SUV’S ARE THE STARS OF THE CADILLAC LINEUP.

THE XT6 IS TECHNICALLY CONSIDERED A SMALL SUV EVEN THOUGH IT CAN ACCOMMODATE SEVEN PASSENGERS.

WITH A WEEK OF SEAT TIME IN THE VEHICLE WE WILL CONCEDE IT IS A WEL EQUIPPED LUXURY OFFERING.

THERE ARE THE EXPECTED TOUCHES LIKE LEATHER SEATS AND HIGH-END FINISHES IN THE INTERIOR AND THE LATEST IN TECHNOLOGY FROM GENERAL MOTORS.

BUT THERE ARE A LOT OF OTHER CARS OFFERING SIMILAR CONTENT, SOMETIMES AT A LOWER PRICE POINT.

When you buy a mass market vehicle, you buy a vehicle for very practical reasons.

Cost of ownership, reliability, warranty.

When you buy a luxury vehicle, you buy it based on quality, exterior styling, safety, technology innovations.

It is much more of an emotional purchase.

THE ACTUAL MECHANICAL PACKAGE IN THE XT6 INCLUDES A FAMILIAR POWER PLANT.

THE 3.6 LITER V6 ENGINE DELIVERS A PEPPY 310 HORSEPOWER AND 271 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

CONSIDERING THE VEHICLE HAS A CURB WEIGHT OF 4644 POUNDS, COMBINED FUEL EFFICIENCY IS IN THE LOW 20’S.

WHILE THE TEST VEHICLE WAS AN ALL WHEEL DRIVE SET UP IT CAN BE SET TO OPERATE AS FRONT WHEEL DRIVE PLATFORM.

THAT IS WHERE THE 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION CAN REALLY SHOW ITS CAPABILITY.

WE FOUND IT SHIFTED WITHOUT MAKING A LOT OF FUSS.

THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM IN THE FIRST TWO ROWS FOR PASSENGERS TO STRETCH OUT.

(NAT SOT) BUT IN THE THIRD ROW THINGS GET A LITTLE SNUG FOR OUR TASTE.

Right now, we have best in class third row room.

So, while you are correct, as a grown, adult men.

It is hard, maybe not for an extreme long ride to be back there comfortably.

But it is a fantastic size back there.AS FOR TECHNOLOGY WE WERE IMPRESSED WITH TOUCH SENSITIVE CONTROLS ON THE DISPLAY SCREEN AND THE WEALTH OF DATA AVAILABLE THERE.

THERE IS A FULL SUITE OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY BUILT IN, BUT THIS MODEL DID NOT COME WITH THE BRAND’S BEST AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY-SUPER CRUISE WHICH IS CURRENTLY OFFERED ON THEIR SEDANS.

LOOK FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS OF CADILLAC TO COME WITH FULLY ELECTRIC PLATFORMS AND OTHER FEATURES TO HELP STAKE OUT A PLACE IN THE LUXURY SEGMENT.

Cadillac is, has and will always be an extraordinary brand.

We are a brand for the kings, the iconoclasts.

And when we think about where we want to be.

We want to be the luxury mobility leader when it comes to electric vehicles., autonomous vehicles and connected services.

TO RECLAIM THAT THRONE WILL INVOLVE A SERIOUS STRUGGLE WITH THE OTHER PLAYERS IN THE SEGMENT.

I’M GREG MORRISON