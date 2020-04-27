Three former Beavers sign on with NFL teams as UFAs

Global  

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
When the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, three Oregon State players still got a phone call that changed their life as they signed with pro teams as undrafted free agents.

In minnesota.

The beavers didn't have anyone drafted until the sixth round yesterday, but not because of a lack of talent.

And after beaver stand outs jake luton and isaiah hodgins went off the board, a few more beavers got the call.

Along with the three beavers drafted which also included o-lineman blake brandel, two more joined pro squads.

The first was oregon state tight end noah togiai who will join medford's dante olson in philly.

The second, running back artavis pierce.

Tied for the best yards per carry in beaver history, pierce signed with the chicago bears.

The third beaver headed to the n-f-l is offensive lineman clay cordasco.

He signed with the cincinatti




