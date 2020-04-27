el pas shooting

Global  

The death toll from the mass shooting in el paso nine months ago now stands at 23.

The last remaining patient from the august third mass shooting at a walmart, has died.

Guillermo garcia died at del sol medical center in el paso last night.garcia was hit in the spine and had undergone multiple surgeries over the past several months.his wife jessica garcia was also wounded but was released after being hospitalized.his children weren't physically injured, but they did witnessed both parents being shot.the suspect, 21- year old patrick crusius, is facing capital murder charges.the garcia family is part of a civil lawsuit against walmart for not




