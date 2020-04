Family of COVID-19 patient speaks out, says loved one is off of the ventilator and is awake

THE HEART HOSPITAL WHERE40 YEAR OLD LISA MUNDY ISCONTINUING TO FIGHT FOR HERLIFE AND FOR THE PAS THREE WEEKSWHILE SUFFERING FROM COVID-19..TONIGHT HER FAMILY NOW TELLS MEAFTER 22 DAYS SHE HAS BEENTAKEN OFF OF THE VENTILATOR..AND IS AWAKE..SOT: JAMIE ROSENBLAD/ DAUGHTER IGOT TO FACETIME HER FOR THEFIRST TIME..

I GOT TOSEE HER FACE FOR THE FIRST TIMEIN A MONTH IT WAS SOREASSURING TO SEE MY MOM LOOK ATME I CAN SEE IN HER EYES- ANDSHE IS SAYING I AM HERE(BUTTED).

IT WAS A BREATH OFFRESH AIR TO SEEHER AND HEAR HER WHISPER I LOVEYOU.40-YEAR OLD LISA MUNDY IS ABAKERSFIELD NATIVE WHO WASRUSHED TO THE THE BAKERSFIELDHEART HOSPITAL AND FIGHTING FORLIFE AFTER CONTRACTING THECORONAVIRUS.HER 19 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER JAMIEROSENBLAD TOO HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE- ALONG WITH HER LITTLEBROTHER- AND GRANDPARENTS.JUST A WEEK AGO..

HER MOM HADSEVERAL OTHERCOMPLICATIONSSOT:DURING ALL OF THIS HER LUNGCOLLAPSEDAND SHE HAD TO GO INTO ANEMERGENCY SURGERY AND GOTBLOODCLOT AND GOTA BLOOD INFECTION AND GOTNEMONIC..

AND WE BELIEVE SHE HADPNEUMONIABEFORE AND IT TURNED INTO COVID-SHE IS STILL COVID POSITIVE ANDWON'T GET TESTED FOR ANOTHERWEEK.JAMIE SAYS HER MOTHER ON SUNDAYWAS MOVED FROM ICUTODAY AND INTO CCU..WHICH IS ANIMPROVEMENT.

MOTHER HAD NOIDEA SHE HAD BEEN A COMA FOR SOLONG..

AND SHE SHARESTHEIR EMOTIONAL CONVERSATIONS.SOT:WHEN SHE CAME TO THE REALIZATIONSHE WAS REALLYEMOTIONAL ANYTIME I WOULD TALKTO HER SHE WOULD CRY ANDSHE WOULD SAY I MISS YOU- YOURRE BEAUTIFUL AND I CAN'T WAIT TOCOME HOME AND SEE YOU ALL.ROSENBLAD SHARES THAT HER MOTHERSUFFERED FROMUNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS,SUCH AS LUNG DISEASE, AND WAS ATHIGH-RISK FOR CONTRACTING THEVIRUS.

JUST A FEW YEARS AGO SHEWAS HOSPITALIZED FOR OVER 30DAYS.SOT:IT JUST HAS MADE ME REALIZE NOTTO TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTEDYOU CAN'T TAKE LIFE FOR GRANTED-YOU DON'T KNOWWHEN YOUR LAST DAY IS OR SOMEONEELSE LAST DAY - YOUHAVE TO LIVE TO THE FULLEST.ACCORDING TO MUNDY'S DOCTORS SHEWAS NOTSCHEDULED TO BE EVEN CONSIDEREDTO BE TAKEN OFF THEVENTILATOR FOR ANOTHER WEEK..AND HER FAMILY IS CALLING THEPROGRESS A MIRACLE.SOT:THE NEXT STEPS IS THAT SHEHAS TO LEARN HOW TO DOEVERYTHING AGAIN..

SHE IS DOINPHYSICAL THERAPY EVERYDAY BECAUSE SHE HAS ABBSOULETLYNO MUSCLE BECAUSE HASBEEN IN THE SAME SPOT FOR ALMOSTA MONTH IS SHE IS LEANTIN HOW TOUSE HER FINGERS- HOW TO TALK HOWTO USE HER VOCAL CHORDS.LEZLA: ROSENBLAD SHARES THATHER MOTHER STILLHAS A LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY ANDIF SHE CONTINUES TO IMPROVE SHEKERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH