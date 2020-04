A spokeswoman for the Unification Ministry said on Monday (April 27) she had nothing to confirm when asked about reports that Kim was in Wonsan.

South Korea's defence ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that the military hotline is operating normally and there's no more to say, when she asked about whether they discussed the recent issue with North Korea.

Rumours and speculation over the North Korean leader's health began after he made no public appearance at a key state holiday on April 15 and has since remained out of sight.

South Korea media last week reported that Kim may have undergone cardiovascular surgery or was in isolation to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus.