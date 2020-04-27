Global  

South Korean Government 'Aware' Of Kim Jong Un's Location

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
A top South Korean official said “the government is aware of Kim Jong Un’s location.” According to Business Insider, the North Korean dictator hasn’t been seen since April 11.

This has caused rumors that Jong Un is either very ill or dead.

While South Korea doesn’t seem worried, they haven’t given any details on the matter.

South Korean media outlets reported that Jong Un was recovering from a heart surgery.

Recent related news from verified sources

Intelligence Shows Kim Jong-Un Is Alive, South Korea Says

Intelligence Shows Kim Jong-Un Is Alive, South Korea SaysWatch VideoA South Korean official said their intelligence shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsIndiaTimesNews24


South Korea says North Korea's absent Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Fear of catching the coronavirus could have kept North Korean leader Kim Jong Un away from state...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



