Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee expected to present final report Monday Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:35s - Published now Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee expected to present final report Monday On Monday, the task force executive committee is expected to present its final report to the governor. We know it will be a compilation of what's come out of the group's meetings, along with those of the industry working groups. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee expected to present final report Monday WIPES...ESPECIALLY IF YOU’RETOUCHING ANYTHING LIKEPLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT.WITH PLACES IN OUR AREA SLOWLYSTARTING TO OPEN BACK UP... THERE-OPEN FLORIDA TASK FORCE WANTSTO HEAR YOUR THOUGHTJESSICA ALPERN EXPLAINS WHY THISMORNING COULD BE YOUR LASTCHANCE TO WEIGH IN.TODAY’S THE DAY THE TASK FORCEEXECUTIVE COMMITTEE IS EXPECTEDTO PRESENT ITS FINAL REPORT TOTHE GOVERNOR.VO:WE KNOW IT WILL BE A COMPILATIONOF WHAT’S COME OUT OF THEGROUP’S MEETINGS, ALONG WITHTHOSE OF THE INDUSTRY WORKINGROUPS.YOUR INPUT WILL ALSO FACTOR IN.OVER THE WEEKEND THE FORCELAUNCHED THIS PUBLIC COMMENTSUBMISSION PORTAL.SAYING YOUR FEEDBACK WILL BE ACRITICAL COMPONENT OF THAT FINALREPORT.AS FAR AS A TIMELINE ON HOW MUCHLONGER YOU’LL HAVE TO WEIGHIN...THAT FINAL REPORT IS EXPECTED TOBE PRESENTED TO THE GOVERNORTODAY.DURING THE LAST EXECUTIVECOMMITTEE MEETING WE GOT SOMEINSIGHT ON WHAT A POTENTIALTIMELINE FOR RE-OPENINGBUSINESSES LIKE SALONS ANDBARBERSHOPS, BARS ANDRESTAURANTS, AND HOTELS MIGHTLOOK LIKE.SOT:https://thefloridachannel.org/videos/4-24-20-re-open-florida-task-force/37:40Some of the common themesmentioned for this group includesanitation, social distancingand ensuring enough cleaningsupplies and PPE items areavailable in the supply chain.38:04Many restaurants and hotels mayneed a ramp up time of 2-4 weeksbefore becoming fully functionaland reasons include securingfinancing and purchase osupplies.TAG:WE KNOW THAT FOLLOWING THE FINALREPORT BEING PRESENTED TO THEGOVERN





